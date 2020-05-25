North Carolina speedway sees thousands in the stands, few with masks despite coronavirus risk

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Thousands of racing fans packed the stands Saturday night at Ace Speedway in Alamance County, North Carolina.

Sheriff Terry Johnson revealed that he would not interfere with the event and called Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order “unconstitutional.”

FOX8 saw large crowds of people and very few people in masks.

The track reopened at 7 p.m. to a packed house. The season was supposed to start last month but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Racing staff wore face coverings and large signs were posted encouraging social distancing and sanitation.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Phase 2 restrictions limit outside gatherings to 25 people.

From families who live locally to racing fans traveling from outside of the state, they told FOX8 they weren’t going to live in fear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re tired of being stuck in the house. I’m not afraid of this virus one bit,” said spectator Becky Woosley.

“I’m wearing my mask. I would have liked to see people wearing their mask,” said Brad Flynt, who drove from Richmond to watch the races.

Click for more from Fox 8.