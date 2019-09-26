Nissan Titan redesigned and simplified for 2020

The Nissan Titan is getting a makeover for 2020, but there will be fewer of them to choose from.

The redesigned truck will only be available in King Cab and Crew Cab configurations and with a single engine: an updated 5.6-liter V8 with 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque that’s paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Titan XD sort-of-heavy duty model is being discontinued.

Offered in five trim levels with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, the Titan features refreshed exterior styling inspired by Nissan’s Titan Warrior concept of several years ago, with new grille and headlight designs. The interior gets a few minor tweaks plus a 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

All Titans come standard with Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 driver assist system, which includes automatic emergency brakes and lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control and a birds-eye-view camera system can be found on the options list.

Pricing and fuel economy for the 2020 Titan will be released closer to when it goes on sale early next year.