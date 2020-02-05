Expand / Collapse search
Nissan
Published

Nissan Frontier gets new V6 ahead of full redesign next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The oldest vehicle design you can buy new in the U.S. is getting a transplant to extend its life just one more year.

The Nissan Frontier pickup, which dates back to 2004, is getting a new 3.8-liter V6 for the 2020 model year. The engine will also feature in the all-new Frontier set to debut in 2021.

The 310-hp engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and will be the only powertrain available, replacing both the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 4.0-liter V6 currently offered in the midsize truck.

CHICAGO MAN DROVE HIS NISSAN FRONTIER 1 MILLION MILES SINCE 2007

Aside from the engine swap and a few trim updates, the 2020 Frontier remains largely the same and will continue to be produced in King Cab and Crew Cab models.

Nissan has yet to reveal any details about the all-new Frontier coming next year, and pricing for the 2020 model will be released closer to when it goes on sale this spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu