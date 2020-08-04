Nissan Frontier pickup driven over 1 million miles traded for new truck

Now this is a customer loyalty program.

Nissan has traded a brand-new Frontier pickup for one with over a million miles on it, and they were all driven by one owner.

Brian Murphy is an independent delivery man from Chicago who’s been driving his 2007 Frontier about 13 hours a day since he bought it.

Nissan brought his truck to the Chicago Auto Show in February to help launch the updated 2020 model and announce an all-new Frontier coming in 2021.

Murphy drove his Frontier over 800,000 miles before changing the clutch, something he won’t need to do with the new one, which is only available with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 3.8-liter V6.

Nissan won’t be sending the old truck, which still has its original four-cylinder engine and runs and looks great, to the scrap heap. Instead, it’ll be put on display at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tenn., where it was built.

