NASCAR will test future Gen-7 car tech at all-star race

NASCAR will be giving fans a sneak peek into its future at this year’s all-star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway by modifying the cars with two features that may be incorporated into the all-new Gen-7 models currently under development for 2021. NASCAR often uses the non-points event to test out new rules before incorporating them into the series.

This time around, the Cup cars will be equipped with a single-piece front splitter and radiator pan combination designed to tweak the aerodynamics to make them more consistent to drive in traffic, along with a radiator vent exiting the hood that is aimed at creating downforce parity across all of the vehicles and improving engine cooling.

Many high performance sports cars, including the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and upcoming 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 feature vents that reduce pressure under the hood, which helps reduce lift and drag. One of the goals for Gen-7 cars is to make them more relevant to the production models they are based on.

The May 18 race will again have four stages, with a five-lap increase in the final stage from last year. The stages will be 30, 20, 20 and 15 laps. Both green- and yellow-flag laps will count in Stages 1-3, with only green-flag laps counting in the final stage.

