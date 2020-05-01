Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR stars racing at Oklahoma track this weekend as coronavirus restrictions are eased

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Gov. Kevin Stitt on reopening Oklahoma's economyVideo

Gov. Kevin Stitt on reopening Oklahoma's economy

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joins Dana Perino on 'The Daily Briefing.'

NASCAR is heading back to the track on May 17 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina without fans in attendance, but spectators will be able to see live car racing this weekend in Oklahoma.

(Google Earth)

The Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, which is located near the midpoint between Oklahoma City and Dallas, is hosting several IMCA series races on Friday and Saturday night, with NASCAR Cup veterans Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader signed up to compete.

Wallace and Schrader drove to the track together.

Wallace and Schrader drove to the track together. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM//Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma loosened its coronavirus-related restrictions May 1 to allow some entertainment events, including sports, to be held with an audience under new social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

NASCAR ANNOUNCES RETURN TO RACING MAY 17

IMCA held races at two tracks in South Dakota last weekend that were supposed to be open to the public, but ended up running without fans due to last-minute concerns raised by public health authorities.

(Google Street View)

The Southern Oklahoma Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt track with small grandstands. The track is limiting the number of fans in attendance and requiring face coverings for everyone when they are not congregating in a private group. All attendees will have to provide their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes. The races will be livestreamed on SpeedShift.TV.

IMCA’s next events are currently scheduled for Bethany Speedway in Bethany, Mo., May 8 and 9.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.