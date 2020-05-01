NASCAR stars racing at Oklahoma track this weekend as coronavirus restrictions are eased

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NASCAR is heading back to the track on May 17 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina without fans in attendance, but spectators will be able to see live car racing this weekend in Oklahoma.

The Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, which is located near the midpoint between Oklahoma City and Dallas, is hosting several IMCA series races on Friday and Saturday night, with NASCAR Cup veterans Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader signed up to compete.

Oklahoma loosened its coronavirus-related restrictions May 1 to allow some entertainment events, including sports, to be held with an audience under new social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

IMCA held races at two tracks in South Dakota last weekend that were supposed to be open to the public, but ended up running without fans due to last-minute concerns raised by public health authorities.

The Southern Oklahoma Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt track with small grandstands. The track is limiting the number of fans in attendance and requiring face coverings for everyone when they are not congregating in a private group. All attendees will have to provide their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes. The races will be livestreamed on SpeedShift.TV.

IMCA’s next events are currently scheduled for Bethany Speedway in Bethany, Mo., May 8 and 9.

