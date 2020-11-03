NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson's daughters sent him a heartwarming surprise at Martinsville

How do you drive 500 miles with tears in your eyes?

Jimmie Johnson may have been a little distracted by something in his car at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

Johnson revealed in a tweet that notes from his daughters wishing him good luck in the penultimate race of his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career were posted inside of his Chevrolet.

“Dear Daddy, I love you. Go get your trophy. Love, Lydia,” wrote his 7-year-old daughter, while Genevive, 10, added: “Dear Daddy, I love you. You always win in my eyes. Love Evie.”

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was looking for his 10th win at Martinsville and his first win overall since 2017, but came up short and finished 30th.

Johnson will have one more shot at taking home a trophy at the season finale in Phoenix on Nov. 8, when Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will be racing for the Cup Series title.

Johnson will run a part-time schedule in the IndyCar series next year, competing in 13 road and street course races.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP