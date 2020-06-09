NASCAR to welcome 'limited' number of fans back to racetracks starting June 14

NASCAR’s upcoming races in Florida and Alabama will reopen to a limited number of fans after months of coronavirus shutdowns that have largely banned events involving crowds.

The races are the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.

The racetracks will implement new health protocols and attendance limits in coordination with public health officials, medical experts and government officials, NASCAR said in a statement.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, a NASCAR executive vice president. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

The June 14 event will mark the first time guests are allowed to attend in person since March 8, according to the racing body. Races resumed without fans with the Coca-Cola 600 last month after a 10-week suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing we would ever want to is to run a race without spectators, but these are unusual times,” Scott Cooper, a spokesman for the Charlotte Motor Speedway, said at the time.

And although the stands at the upcoming events won’t be entirely filled, they will have some special guests.

NASCAR said the Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite 1,000 South Florida-based members of the military to the race as honorary attendees.

At Talladega, 5,000 fans will be allowed into the front stretch grandstands and towers, and 44 motorhome camping spots will be available outside the track – atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

Additional details for fans can be found online at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway websites.