NASCAR driver Ryan Newman went fishing and stopped by his race shop as he recovers from Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman may not be ready to get back into his NASCAR Ford Mustang, but he stopped by the Roush Fenway race shop on Wednesday for the first time since his Daytona 500 accident to say hi to the team. The crew in Concord, N.C. greeted Newman with a standing ovation, clearly thrilled to see their driver is doing OK.

Newman suffered a head injury in the dramatic last-lap wreck when his car was flipped, T-boned and landed on its roof partially in flames as liquid gushed out of it on live TV, causing many viewers to fear for the worst. It turns out the liquid wasn’t fuel, but oil that posed less of a fire threat, and crews were able to extract the 42-year-old from the car before he suffered any burns.

He did confirm that he sustained a head injury in the accident, but hasn’t revealed exactly how serious it is or when he’ll be able to drive again.

For now, he seems to be taking things easy and tweeted that he’d gone fishing on Monday as therapy, and it looks like he's still got it.

