Nascar
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin disqualified after Pocono win

Hamlin and Kyle Busch's cars both had the same violation

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Pocono NASCAR Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified after a post-race inspection of their cars turned up rules violations.

The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates were both stripped of their results.

"There was some issues discovered that affect aero in the vehicle," NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran said.

"There really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere it shouldn't have been. And that does basically come down to a DQ."

Denny Hamlin thought he'd won his seventh race at Pocono Raceway.

The decision handed the official victory to third-place Chase Elliott but can be appealed.

Hamlin and Busch's cars were found to have the same rules violation.

Both cars will be sent to NASCAR's R&D center in North Carolina for further evaluation.

KURT BUSCH REVEALS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO DRIVE FOR MICHAEL JORDAN

Hamlin had temporarily become the first seven-time winner at Pocono Raceway and had also tied Tony Stewart on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 49 before the victory was rescinded.

SHOCK: NASCAR LAUNCHING ELECTRIC RACING SERIES IN 2023, LEAKED DOCUMENTS SAY

Chase Elliott was promoted from third to first with the Hamlin and Busch disqualifications.

Chase Elliott now has four wins on the season and sits in first place in the points standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

