NASCAR to allow ads on face masks at track

Just when you thought every inch of NASCAR was covered in an advertisment.

Sports Business Journal reports that the racing series will allow teams to place ads on the face masks and other protective equipment that all staff will be required to wear when racing resumes on May 17 ... with one caveat.

As with all of the other ads that appear at the track, teams have been informed that any logos depicted will need to be pre-approved to make sure they meet the standards set by the series.

Teams have already returned to work at their shops in North Carolina, where safety measures include wearing masks, but sponsored versions have yet to appear on social media.

The Professional Bull Riders tour resumed action behind closed doors this week with staff wearing masks adorned with the PBR logo that are also being sold to raise money for COVID-19 charities.

