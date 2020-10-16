Racing legend Valentino Rossi has coronavirus, said his 'bones were sore'

Motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi has contracted COVID-19.

The seven-time MotoGP champion will miss this weekend’s round in Aragon, Spain and is questionable for next week's event on the same track.

Rossi, whose nickname is "The Doctor," revealed on Twitter that when he woke up on Thursday his “bones were sore” and he had a slight fever. After a negative rapid test, a second test came back positive for the coronavirus later in the day.

“I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol,” he wrote. “Anyway, this is what it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation.”

Rossi, 41, is currently 11th in the season standings and crashed out of the last race at Le Mans, France, in the rain on the first lap.

