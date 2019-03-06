'Most bashed bridge' gets hit again by truck despite new warnings

You can’t say he wasn’t warned.

The “most bashed bridge” in Britain has been hit by a truck again just days after the low railroad overpass was covered in new warning signs and yellow jacket stripes.

The 9-foot-high Stuntney Bridge in Ely had reportedly been struck 120 times since 2009 before a box truck got wedged under it at a 45-degree angle with its roof torn off on Monday.

SEMI TRUCK GETS VERY STUCK UNDER BRIDGE

Two flatbed trucks with a crane were needed to extricate the vehicle from its predicament.

There were no injuries in the incident, but the bridge suffered minor damage and the driver was cited for a moving violation, SWNS reported.

“Drivers need to know the height of their vehicle, not guess. In short: Wise up, size up,” a spokesman for the railroad authority said.

