Semi truck gets very stuck under bridge

You've probably seen an 18-wheel truck before, but how about one on five wheels?

A road in Swindon, U.K. was closed over the weekend as emergency services removed a tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck underneath it after tilting onto its side, SWNS reports.

According to the Tri-Force police, a corner of the truck apparently hit the bridge, which crosses the road at an angle, causing it to tip.

Police ensured the public that "the driver will be dealt with for this."

One local resident said on Twitter that trucks often hit the bridge, which is well-marked with its exact height and yellow and black stripes as a warning.

Another joked: "if only he leaned over just a touch more and he may have made it!"