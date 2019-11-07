Massachusetts driver crashes SUV into trailer ... literally

Massachusetts police on Wednesday morning saved a woman who was trapped in a car … that was trapped in a truck.

The Northampton PD posted a photo of a Subaru SUV that was driven into the open back of a landscaping trailer and got lodged at a 45-degree angle.

After rescuing her, the uninjured driver told them that the windshield had fogged up and she didn’t see coming up ahead on the two-lane road.

Police also discovered that she had an expired registration and issued her a citation for that, along with one for impeded driving. The fines for the two violations total $140.

Both vehicles suffered severe damage, but no one involved required medical attention.

