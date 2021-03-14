Martin Truex Jr. picks up Instacart 500 victory at Phoenix Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. won the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Truex held off challenges from Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski to pick up the victory.

Martin Truex Jr. won the InstaCart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Truex held off challenges from Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

KYLE LARSON WINS FIRST NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE SINCE RETURNING FROM SUSPENSION

He had more than a 1.5-second lead over Logano to pick up the victory.

It is Truex’s second top five finish of the 2021 season and third top 10 finish. He finished in sixth place in Las Vegas, third in Homestead, 12th in Daytona’s road course race and 25th at the Daytona 500.

He managed to steal the lead from Logano on lap 288. Logano had taken the lead off pit road on lap 283. Logano did manage to pick up 10 stage points for winning stage 2. Truex was right behind him.

Kevin Harvick, who has the most wins all-time at Phoenix with nine and most top fives at the track with 16, finished in sixth place behind the defending series champion Chase Elliott.

Kyle Lawson, who won last week, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney finished out the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Truex had never won at Phoenix before Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing star finished in 10th place when NASCAR was at the track in last season’s finale and 32nd in the fourth race of the 2020 season. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished second at the Ticket Guardian 500.