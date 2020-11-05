Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Safety
Published

Marshmello's monster truck wrecks during California police chase

6x6 pickup too big to turn

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Easiest “be on the lookout” alert ever?

A suspected car thief behind the wheel of a custom six-wheel pickup led police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley area on Wednesday night before the truck decided to turn itself in … by not turning too well.

The modified Ford was built by The Diesel Brothers of Discovery Channel fame and belonged to superstar DJ Marshmello. According to CBS 2, Marshmello’s manager had dropped it off for servicing at a garage in Van Nuys from where the $350,000 truck was allegedly stolen by a suspect who arrived on a bicycle.

Cops spotted it a few hours later in Malibu and pursued it down the 101 highway and into North Hollywood, unsuccessfully attempting to stop it with a pit maneuver and spike strip along the way. The driver then drove it through a Taco Bell parking lot and made a too-wide turn into a light pole and gave up as a TV helicopter captured the moment on camera.

GPS TRACKER LEADS POLICE TO SEMI FULL OF STOLEN CARS

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident, but police say he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos