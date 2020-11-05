Marshmello's monster truck wrecks during California police chase

Easiest “be on the lookout” alert ever?

A suspected car thief behind the wheel of a custom six-wheel pickup led police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley area on Wednesday night before the truck decided to turn itself in … by not turning too well.

The modified Ford was built by The Diesel Brothers of Discovery Channel fame and belonged to superstar DJ Marshmello. According to CBS 2, Marshmello’s manager had dropped it off for servicing at a garage in Van Nuys from where the $350,000 truck was allegedly stolen by a suspect who arrived on a bicycle.

Cops spotted it a few hours later in Malibu and pursued it down the 101 highway and into North Hollywood, unsuccessfully attempting to stop it with a pit maneuver and spike strip along the way. The driver then drove it through a Taco Bell parking lot and made a too-wide turn into a light pole and gave up as a TV helicopter captured the moment on camera.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested without incident, but police say he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

