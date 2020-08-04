Man builds scaffold around neighbor's car in parking dispute

Talk about getting boxed in.

A car owner in Haywards Heath, U.K., had to call the police recently when he discovered a scaffold had been built around his vehicle.

The metal structure was perfectly surrounding the VW Passat and fixed in place by a trailer cemented into the ground next to it, SWNS reported.

According to the police, it was the result of a “neighborly” dispute over a parking space.

“I know this job throws up many different things but I have never seen anything like it before,” Inspector Darren Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Taylor has confirmed to Fox News Autos that the “civil matter” has since been resolved.

