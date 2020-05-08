Lyft to require masks, health self-assessment for riders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you want a lift from Lyft, you’ll have to take your temperature first.

The ride-hailing company has announced a new health and safety policy being put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers and riders will need to wear masks at all times, and the latter must submit a health self-assessment and commitment on the app prior to booking a trip. It confirms that they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms (including a fever), do have clean hands, won’t sit in the front seat and will keep the windows open when possible to help circulate fresh air through the vehicle.

The move comes as Lyft reports a recovery in bookings from mid-April lows, while a survey from CarGurus found 39 percent of previous ride-share customers plan to reduce or eliminate their use when coronavirus restrictions are removed.

Timing for the assessment rollout has not been confirmed. Lyft rival Uber also plans to require masks for drivers and riders, CNN reported, but has not detailed any requirements beyond that.

