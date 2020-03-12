Expand / Collapse search
Man learns long-lost classic Chevy Impala was turned into a barbecue

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Talk about getting burned. A man on a quest to find a 1965 Chevrolet Impala he once owned posted a photo of the car on Facebook and received one in return: of a barbecue grill.

(SWNS)

A "car-b-que" to be more precise, as it had been constructed using the front end of his Chevy with the license plate still installed.

Derek Carroll of Edinburgh, Scotland, told SWNS he had sold it in 1980 to pay for his wedding for 400 pounds, and was shocked at the response to his post.  Even worse, the grill had been sold some time ago, and the builder told him that he hasn’t been able to contact the buyer.

(SWNS)

“I felt so cool in it, Saturday Night Fever was quite popular around the time and I wanted to be cool with my car, white T-shirt and leather jacket,” the 61-year-old said.

LAST CHEVROLET IMPALA BUILT

“I have so many great memories in that car, some things I can’t say but let’s say it has seen some things.”

The former taxi driver-turned-board game designer did not say if he has any leads on where the rest of the car is, but is accepting any hot tips.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu