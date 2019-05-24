'Like new' Yugo on Craigslist was parked in a garage for 31 years

Forget about barn find Buicks and pristine Porsches that haven’t been driven in decades, if you’re looking for something truly unique you need a Yugo GV.

Not just any Yugo GV, but one that’s been sitting in a garage since 1988 and has just 438 miles on the odometer.

It’s currently listed on Craigslist in Maryland. The battery was properly removed before it was put into hibernation, suggesting the original owner may have intended to turn it into a time machine, rather than just giving up driving it on merit.

It also means its moving parts haven’t lived up to the adjective in all those years, so even though it’s in excellent cosmetic condition, it will likely need a serious amount of work to get it running again.

Built in what is now Serbia, the Yugo GV was Introduced to the United States in 1985 as the most affordable car on sale at $3,990. But even the rock bottom price couldn’t overcome its terrible reputation for quality, and barely more than 140,000 were sold before it was discontinued in 1992.

What may be the lowest mileage example left in the U.S. is listed for $9,000 and is a two-for-one deal that includes a second parts car, which sounds like a joke about the Yugo GV come to life.

