Lee Iacocca, 'father' of Ford Mustang who helped save Chrysler from bankruptcy, dead at 94: reports

Father of the Ford Mustang and former chairman of Chrysler Lee Iacocca has died of natural causes, his family said Tuesday. He was 94.

Iacocca, born in Allentown, Pa., on October 15, 1924 as the child of Italian immigrants, started working at Ford Motor Company in 1946 and is heralded as the leader of the team that created the first Mustang in 1964. He ascended to CEO of the company in 1970 but was fired by Henry Ford Jr. in 1978.

The auto mogul later slammed Ford, saying in his autobiography, "If a guy is over 25% jerk, he's in trouble. And Henry was 95%." Iacocca later reiterated the same sentiments to Time magazine in 2001, saying Ford was cruel, crude and paranoid.

The famed businessman moved on to Chrysler Corp. in 1978 and became the CEO a year later, pulling the company out of bankruptcy after taking it over.

In 1983, Iacocca announced that Chrysler, which had become a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, had begun paying back the $1.2 billion in government-backed loans that helped save the company, a feat he was able to accomplish seven years early.

Iacocca became a household figure when he appeared in a number of Chrysler TV commercials with the catchy slogan daring American consumers; "if you can find a better car, buy it."

Iacocca is survived by two daughters and eight grandchildren.

This is a developin story; check back for updates.