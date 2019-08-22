Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Guinness denies Colorado bid for largest tire burnout record

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Denver's dream of a world record has gone up in smoke, as an effort to set the mark for the largest simultaneous car tire burnout got burned by Guinness.

The attempt took place Sunday at the 107.9 KBPI Rock n’ Roll Car Show! at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, and included 170 cars smoking their tires at the same time. That would have crushed the current record of 126 cars set in Australia this past January.

'HYPERDRIVE' IS THE CRAZIEST CAR SHOW ON TV

Unfortunately, Motor1 reports that Guinness was unable to confirm the feat. An official judge wasn’t hired to witness the event and the organizers were apparently unable to provide sufficient evidence to back up the claim.

So, the record stays Down Under for now, but the Mile High City sure put on a show.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu