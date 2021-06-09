Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race pole position

Larson has won two NASCAR Cup Series in a row

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Kyle Larson says "there's always going to be doubters" during his return to NASCAR after being suspended last year. The Hendrick Motorsports driver talks to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu about his first win, his responsibility to fans and the Bristol dirt race.

Kyle Larson got a boost to make it three wins in a row this Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race by winning pole position in a random draw.

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Bob Kupbens/Sonoma Raceway via Icon Sportswire)

Larson is coming off victories at Charlotte and Sonoma heading into the $1 million exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch will start alongside him on the front row ahead of Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

The All-Star Race field draw is comprised of drivers who have won the event or the series championship in the past 10 years plus race winners during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Four more spots are reserved for the winner of the fan vote and the winners of the two All-Star Open qualifying races and final round held on Sunday prior to the All-Star Race.

Starting on pole only goes so far, however, as the race is broken into six stages and the field is inverted in parts or its entirety several times on restarts.

Here's what the All-Star Race lineup looks like heading into the weekend:

1              Kyle Larson         

2              Kyle Busch           

3              Christopher Bell 

4              Cole Custer         

5              Austin Dillon       

6              Chase Elliott        

7              Joey Logano       

8              William Byron    

9              Brad Keselowski               

10           Martin Truex Jr. 

11           Michael McDowell           

12           Kevin Harvick     

13           Kurt Busch          

14           Ryan Newman  

15           Alex Bowman

16           Denny Hamlin    

17           Ryan Blaney       

18           Winner Open Round 1                    

19           Winner Open Round 2                    

20           Winner Open Round Final Round                              

21           Fan Vote                              

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos