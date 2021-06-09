Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race pole position

Kyle Larson got a boost to make it three wins in a row this Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race by winning pole position in a random draw.

Larson is coming off victories at Charlotte and Sonoma heading into the $1 million exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch will start alongside him on the front row ahead of Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

The All-Star Race field draw is comprised of drivers who have won the event or the series championship in the past 10 years plus race winners during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Four more spots are reserved for the winner of the fan vote and the winners of the two All-Star Open qualifying races and final round held on Sunday prior to the All-Star Race.

Starting on pole only goes so far, however, as the race is broken into six stages and the field is inverted in parts or its entirety several times on restarts.

Here's what the All-Star Race lineup looks like heading into the weekend:

1 Kyle Larson

2 Kyle Busch

3 Christopher Bell

4 Cole Custer

5 Austin Dillon

6 Chase Elliott

7 Joey Logano

8 William Byron

9 Brad Keselowski

10 Martin Truex Jr.

11 Michael McDowell

12 Kevin Harvick

13 Kurt Busch

14 Ryan Newman

15 Alex Bowman

16 Denny Hamlin

17 Ryan Blaney

18 Winner Open Round 1

19 Winner Open Round 2

20 Winner Open Round Final Round

21 Fan Vote