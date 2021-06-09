Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race pole position
Larson has won two NASCAR Cup Series in a row
Kyle Larson got a boost to make it three wins in a row this Sunday at the NASCAR All-Star Race by winning pole position in a random draw.
Larson is coming off victories at Charlotte and Sonoma heading into the $1 million exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch will start alongside him on the front row ahead of Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.
The All-Star Race field draw is comprised of drivers who have won the event or the series championship in the past 10 years plus race winners during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Four more spots are reserved for the winner of the fan vote and the winners of the two All-Star Open qualifying races and final round held on Sunday prior to the All-Star Race.
Starting on pole only goes so far, however, as the race is broken into six stages and the field is inverted in parts or its entirety several times on restarts.
Here's what the All-Star Race lineup looks like heading into the weekend:
1 Kyle Larson
2 Kyle Busch
3 Christopher Bell
4 Cole Custer
5 Austin Dillon
6 Chase Elliott
7 Joey Logano
8 William Byron
9 Brad Keselowski
10 Martin Truex Jr.
11 Michael McDowell
12 Kevin Harvick
13 Kurt Busch
14 Ryan Newman
15 Alex Bowman
16 Denny Hamlin
17 Ryan Blaney
18 Winner Open Round 1
19 Winner Open Round 2
20 Winner Open Round Final Round
21 Fan Vote