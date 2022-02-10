Kia crowned most dependable car brand by J.D. Power

Kia is the new king.

The South Korean automaker has topped the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study ahead of Buick. Kia's sister brands Hyundai and Genesis were third and fourth, followed by Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus, which was first in 2021.

The study is based on a survey of owners who have had their vehicles for three years and grade them on 184 possible problem areas, plus their current overall condition.

Porsche dropped from second last year to seventh, but the 911 sports car was named the most dependable car overall for the third time in the past four studies. Buick's score was buoyed by the Envision compact SUV, which is one of the few cars sold in the U.S. that is imported from China and won its segment for the second year in a row.

Infotainment system issues continued to be the biggest complaint among owners, with mass-market cars faring better in the category thanks to having simpler tech than the high-end models.

Tesla was not included in the list due to a small sample size of responses, but was unofficially ranked fourth from last in 2021.

The full 2022 study is available here, but the following is a list of the top-rated cars in some of the most popular categories:

Compact car: Toyota Corolla

Midsize car: Hyundai Sonata

Compact SUV: Buick Envision

Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

Large light duty pickup: Toyota Tundra