Kanye's khaki car: Customizer reveals secrets of star's Lamborghini SUV style

Kanye West is one of the world’s most stylish celebrities, and the Lamborghini Urus is its flashiest SUV, so you might be surprised to learn that the one Yeezy drives is very low key.

But the supercar is still supercool.

The rapper recently sent his new $200,000+ ride to Chatsworth, Calif., car wrap specialist Just a Wrap for something of a military makeover.

Company CEO Nick Siegfried tells Fox News Autos that the matte tan color scheme is more complex than it seems. To get the effect, he had to cover a 3M Gloss Light Ivory wrap with an Avery matte overlaminate film.

He then swapped out the stock spoked rims for custom aluminum Flat Tops designed by Boyd Coddington Wheels that sell for well over $2,000 a set stock.

The entire car was also sealed outside and in with an Opti-coat ceramic clear coat to protect it against scuffs, stains and scratches caused by pavement, pizza or paparazzi.

There were plenty of the last of those swarming around it when West drove the car to his studio last week and stopped to pose for a few photos in front of it.

