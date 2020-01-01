Expand / Collapse search
Josef Stalin's $2.8 million armored limo stolen in Moscow heist

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
An armored limousine that once belonged to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was stolen from a Moscow garage last Friday, but quickly recovered.

One of the ZIS-115s built for Stalin's government.

One of the ZIS-115s built for Stalin's government. (CONTRAST/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The unusual heist took place in the north part of the city, where a group of six bandits broke into the storage facility and towed the 9,200-pound sedan away as a camera recorded the crime, The Drive reported.

The 1949s ZIS-115 was built to withstand shots from a 7.62mm rifle as well as grenades exploding underneath it.

While its 6.0-liter straight-six engine hasn’t run in 10 years, according to Ren TV, the vehicle is believed to be one of just 32 that were built and this particular example has been valued at $2.8 million.

Stalin was Soviet Premier from 1941 until his death in 1953.

Stalin was Soviet Premier from 1941 until his death in 1953. (Keystone/Getty Images)

The luxurious limo reportedly belongs to the security chief for Ukranian construction magnate Ruslan Tarpan and was found on Saturday in another garage in the city, RT reported. It is not known if the thieves ditched it or planned to return to move it again. No suspects have been named or apprehended as the investigation continues.

