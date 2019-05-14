Expand / Collapse search
(AP)

Nascar
Published

Jimmie Johnson's camouflaged Camaro salutes fallen soldier

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
President Trump honors NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at the White House

President Trump honors NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at the White House

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Lagano gifts President Trump a racing helmet and called the visit to the White House 'amazing.'

Jimmie Johnson will pay tribute to a U.S. soldier killed in the Vietnam War at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.

(AP)

As part of the NASCAR Salutes program that will see all of the cars carry the names of the nation’s fallen heroes in the race, Johnson’s camouflaged Chevy Camaro ZL1 will salute Army Sgt. Richard Donlan, who was killed in combat on Feb. 28, 1969, in the Binh Thuan province while serving with the 101st Airborne Division and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Donlan’s nephew Laine works for Johnson’s sponsor Ally and helped with the reveal of the car.

"In Ally, I'm very proud to have a sponsor that's supporting one of their own, and it's an honor to have Sgt. Richard Donlan's name on our car. It means so much to the families involved, and it's very cool to make a personal connection with them,” Johnson said in a news release.

The seven-time series champion will be aiming for his first win since 2014 in the race, which will be paused after Stage 2 for a moment of remembrance.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.