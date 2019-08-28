Jessi Combs' friends and co-workers react to her death: 'She lost her life doing what she loved'

Jessi Combs tragically passed away at the age of 36 on Aug. 27.

She was reportedly attempting to break her own land-speed record when she was involved in a fatal crash. Combs was a popular race car driver and TV personality. Many of her colleagues shared their condolences online.

“Mythbusters” star Adam Savage tweeted, “I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & top-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove every day to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.”

Combs had appeared as a guest host on several episodes of “Mythbusters.” Kari Byron, whom Combs had filled in for, tweeted, “So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her.”

JESSI COMBS, RACE CAR DRIVER AND HOST, DIES IN JET-CAR CRASH AT AGE 36

“Woke up to the news of my friend Jessi Combs’ tragic death,” wrote Richard Ray Rawlings of “Garage Rehab.” “She lost her life doing what she loved, attempting to beat her own land-speed record. She’s always been a good friend since the Overhaulin days and I can’t believe she’s gone. RIP Jessi, Fastest Woman on Four Wheels.”

Rikki Rockett, the drummer for Poison, posted, “I am so, so sorry to hear this news. R.I.P. Jessi Combs. You were a hero to both men and women. What a sweetheart you were!”

The Twitter account for Harley Davidson shared a message, saying, “Rest in peace, Jessi Combs. Your energy, passion, and love of life on 2 wheels left a mark on so many. You will not be forgotten.”

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery said, “She was a friend and colleague, an icon in the industry, and an undeniable force of nature who left an indelible mark on the car world. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones."

A representative for Combs' did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.