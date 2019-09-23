Jeep Wrangler under investigation after reports of bad frame welds, steering issues

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints from Jeep Wrangler owners about poor frame welds and potentially related steering problems.

The action involves approximately 270,000 JK Wranglers from the 2018 and 2019 model years and comes after 3,566 complaints and a petition filed by an owner last year.

No accidents or injuries have been linked to the reports.

According to NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation, the complaints include “various frame weld quality concerns, such as excessive slag, lack of and/or over penetration, overweld or weld drip, weld splash and porous welds,” along with “steering shimmy/wobble, intermittent lock-up, and looseness/wandering.”

Over 18,000 2018/2019 Wranglers were recalled previously to fix a poorly welded track bar mounting bracket. Jeep announced in August that it had devised a free repair available upon request for an issue known as the “Jeep death wobble,” that involves a severe vibration felt through the steering wheel that NHTSA has determined is not a safety risk.

A Fiat Chrysler spokesperson told Automotive News that the company is cooperating with the current investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.