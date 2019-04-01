Jeep 4-door sedan revealed along with tiny Toyota truck

As other brands eliminate cars from their lineups in favor of SUVs, Jeep has revealed its first 4-door sedan. But don’t go looking for the on-roader n showrooms anytime soon.

It’s an April Fools’ Day rendering that was created by Jeep Middle East by grafting the headlights and grille from a Cherokee onto a Chrysler 300 that works surprisingly well.

Powertrain information wasn’t provided, but we’d like to think it has the all-wheel-drive system and 707 hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

And while it seems like a stretch, Jeep does have a low riding 3-row model in the works that’s more of a crossover than any of its SUVs are, so who knows what will happen if the market shifts back to cars some day.

DODGE CHARGER HELLCAR WIDEBODY IS A FAST ROAD HOG

Meanwhile, Toyota took the opposite approach at being foolish by turning its Yaris subcompact into a pickup.

Billing the 2-seater as the answer to a question no one asked, it said the Yaris Adventure is “part truck, part sedan, but 100 percent awesome” and provides enough cargo space for moderate jobs “but not so much that friends will ask you to help them move.” It also claims best in class everything, because it’s the only vehicle in the class.

But while a subcompact pickup seems like a stretch, both Ford and Hyundai are working on compact pickups that will be on sale in a couple of years.

