The Indy 500's most exciting finishes

The Indy 500 has had countless memorable moments during the 104 events run so far, but there's nothing more exciting than a photo finish.

The race has been decided by less than one second 10 times since 1982, a far cry from the 13-minute, 8.40-second lead Jules Goux enjoyed in 1913.

Here are the three closest finishes:

3. 2006: Sam Hornish Jr. over Marco Andretti (0.0635 seconds)

Marco Andretti was on the verge of ending his family's bad luck streak at the speedway during his rookie run in 2006, but was passed by Hornish on the final straight.

2: 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay over Helio Castroneves (0.0600 seconds)

Helio Castroneves was looking to claim his fourth Indy 500 victory in 2014, but after a five-lap battle for the ages at the end of the race, Ryan Hunter-Reay took the lead just before the start of the last lap and never looked back. Incredibly, Marco Andretti finished third just .3771 seconds behind Hunter-Reay.

1: 1992 Al Unser Jr. over Scott Goodyear (0.043 seconds)

Scott Goodyear drove from the final 33rd starting position all the way to second and was challenging Al Unser. Jr. in the closing laps, but his last-gasp pass attempt on the final straight came up oh…so…short.