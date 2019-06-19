Indiana's new driver's licenses are racy

Anyone can get a racecar license in Indiana now. That is to say a license with a racecar on it.

The state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles has unveiled its redesigned driver’s licenses, which now feature an image of an Indy 500 car on them.

The REAL ID-compliant licenses also get several new security enhancements and a vertical design for drivers under 21.

The state’s non-driver IDs have been similarly updated, but have a cardinal – the state’s bird – in place of the Indycar.

UPSTATE NEW YORK CLERK WILL NOT BE GRANTING LICENSES TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

The Indy 500 is considered the largest single-day sporting event in the world and is estimated to have an economic impact worth over $300 million.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE