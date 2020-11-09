Expand / Collapse search
Illuminated seat belt buckles designed for safety

Skoda seat belt has a light that switches from red to green

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Green means go.

Volkswagen Group-owned Skoda has received a patent for an illuminated seat belt buckle that turns from red to green when a passenger clicks in.

(Skoda)

The release button on the receiver that is typically red is replaced with one made of clear plastic and embedded with LED lights. When the seat senses someone is in it, the button turns red until the seat belt is inserted, then flashes green before turning white until it is unbuckled again.

(Skoda)

The design serves the triple purpose of making it easier to find the receiver in a dark car, reminding passengers to buckle up and letting parents know if their kids are secure. Skoda suggests it can also be customized through the car's infotainment system to flash in a pattern for added visibility.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST: THE ELECTRIC 2021 VW ID.4 IS FUTURISTIC AND FAMILIAR

The Czech brand has not revealed plans for introducing it into a production car, but since many of its models are based on the same platforms as VWs and Audis that are sold in the U.S., the tech could find its way here in the future.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos