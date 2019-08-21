Ibiza police searching for naked Ferrari-riding woman

A woman has been filmed writhing naked on a red Ferrari as its cigar-chomping driver cruises the streets of Ibiza with dance music blaring.

The incident was filmed at the Marina Ibiza on the Balearic island and was later widely shared on social media but the pair are now being threatened with a fine for reckless driving. A city council spokesperson said the authorities hope to track down the culprits soon as “there are not many cars like this in Ibiza”.

Footage shows a young man holding a fat cigar as he drives the red Ferrari through the streets with a naked young woman on top.

As the nude woman kicks her legs up in the air and twerks her bum to the blaring music, stunned onlookers film the bizarre scenes. Local media said the couple could be fined up to 500 euros ($550) with six points on the driver’s license for reckless driving.

A city council spokeswoman said the port authorities “are in charge of managing the traffic inside the marina” and that the police are in contact with them about the incident. Once the pair are identified, the police will determine which rules were violated and the punishment they should face.

