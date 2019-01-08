Hyundai rescue vehicle concept walks like a reptilian

Hyundai previewed an idea it has for a giant ‘walking’ car with a very small model of it at CES in Las Vegas.

The Elevate is envisioned as the Ultimate Utility Vehicle, and was designed to ride on a set of retractable ‘legs’ that can raise the cabin in the air and allow the vehicle to climb over 5-foot walls or across 5-foot gaps.

Each wheel is powered by an electric motor, and they can be braked to work as feet as the vehicle walks either like a reptile or mammal, depending on the situation.

Hyundai is pitching it primarily for use as a rescue vehicle, but has also rendered it as a taxi that can accommodate people with disabilities by climbing staircases where ramps aren’t available.

Hyundai has been working with Michigan-based industrial design firm Sundberg-Ferar on the project for three years, but has not yet built a full-size working prototype, so it is likely still years away from possibly entering production.