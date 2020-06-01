Here's how many Chevrolet Corvette Stingrays will be built in 2020

The first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won’t be setting any sales records this year, but it very likely will be sold out.

Due to last fall’s UAW strike and the manufacturing suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Chevy will be able to build only up to 20,181 Corvette Stingray coupes and convertibles for the 2020 model year

That word came from Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles, according to Corvette Blogger, assuming there aren’t any additional issues before production switches to the 2021 model year in the fall.

Last year, rumor had it that the automaker was aiming to build over 40,000 cars, but it never confirmed that figure. However, in December, GM North America President Barry Engle said the entire year’s run essentially was spoken for at full capacity, so the smaller number should make it an even tougher get.

The Corvette Stingray starts at $59,995 and can be optioned up to over $105,000. Corvette Blogger estimated that over half of the 2020 cars will be top-of-the-line models.

Chevrolet sold 34,839 of the last generation front-engine Corvettes during its first full year in 2014, and 17,988 in 2019. The model’s best year ever was 1984 when over 50,000 were sold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP