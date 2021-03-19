'Holy grail' 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 worth millions up for auction

Too bad Indiana Jones isn’t looking for a new car, because the "Holy Grail" of Corvettes is coming up for auction.

A one of a kind 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 is scheduled to cross the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Glendale, Ariz., on March 20.

The Sunfire Yellow coupe is one of 20 1967 Corvettes specified with the L88 option package, which essentially turned them into competition cars.

The L88’s were powered by a race-developed 427 cubic-inch V8 that was officially rated at 430 hp, but could reportedly crank out 560 hp on racing fuel, which was a monstrous amount of power for the time.

The cars were also equipped with high performance suspensions, brakes, "rock crusher" close-ratio 4-speed transmissions and Positraction rear axles.

The fully-restored car coming to Mecum is the only known example with factory Sunflower Yellow paint and, more important, the only one with its original numbers-matching engine, which could make it the most-valuable Corvette in the world.

One of the other L88s coupes was auctioned for $3.85 million in 2014 while a convertible went for $3,424,000 in 2013, the two highest prices ever paid at auction for a Corvette.