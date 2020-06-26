Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Racing
Published

Guinness World Records posthumously awards Jessi Combs land speed mark after fatal attempt

The automotive TV personality was driving the jet-powered North American Eagle across Oregon’s Alvord Desert in 2019 when it hit a rock and crashed.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Race car driver Jessi Combs dies in crash during attempt to break land-speed recordVideo

Race car driver Jessi Combs dies in crash during attempt to break land-speed record

Race car driver and TV personality Jessi Combs returned to Oregon with hopes of breaking her own record. Approximately 6 years ago she broke the women’s land speed record. Tragically, her record breaking attempt turned fatal. She died in a crash that is now being investigated.

Guinness World Records has posthumously awarded Jessi Combs the fastest land speed mark by a woman following her death during an attempt to break it last year.

The automotive TV personality was driving the jet-powered North American Eagle across Oregon’s Alvord Desert on Aug. 27, 2019, when the vehicle hit a rock and broke a wheel at 550 mph, causing it to lose control and burst into flames as it crashed.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Combs had just completed the second of two runs in opposite directions required for the official record, which Guinness has verified at 522.783 mph.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It marks the first time a new record has been set since Kitty O'Neil hit 512 mph at the same location in 1976.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos