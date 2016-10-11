Good luck finding Ireland's rare Shamrock car

There once was a car from Castleblayney, and, believe it or not, it was called the Shamrock.

That is not the start of a bad limerick. It’s true.

The car was the brainchild American investors who planned to build them on the Emerald Isle and export thousands to the United States.

Sound familiar?

REAL ‘FERRIS BUELLER’ FERRARI SOLD FOR $18 MILLION AT FLORIDA AUCTION

However, instead of the stainless steel time machine that was the DeLorean, the late 1950s-era Shamrock was a fiberglass-bodied, two-door, five-passenger convertible with big American tail-fin style wrapped around the engine and chassis of a wee Austin A55, which was a leprechaun-sized car, at best.

The result was an ungainly, overweight, underpowered creation that was born unlucky. The company ran out of green before the $2,495 machine could go into full production.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

According to Hagerty, just eight are known to have been built, but legend has it as many as 60 made it off the line before it was shut down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, count yourself lucky if you ever see one, they’re as rare as a four-leaf clover.