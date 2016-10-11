Expand / Collapse search
Good luck finding Ireland's rare Shamrock car

Ill fated automaker never found its pot of gold

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
There once was a car from Castleblayney, and, believe it or not, it was called the Shamrock.

That is not the start of a bad limerick. It’s true.

The car was the brainchild American investors who planned to build them on the Emerald Isle and export thousands to the United States.

Sound familiar?

The Shamrock was an Irish-built car that never made it to full production.

The Shamrock was an Irish-built car that never made it to full production. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

However, instead of the stainless steel time machine that was the DeLorean, the late 1950s-era Shamrock was a fiberglass-bodied, two-door, five-passenger convertible with big American tail-fin style wrapped around the engine and chassis of a wee Austin A55, which was a leprechaun-sized car, at best.

The DeLorean is the most-famous car ever made in Ireland.

The DeLorean is the most-famous car ever made in Ireland. (James Carr - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The result was an ungainly, overweight, underpowered creation that was born unlucky. The company ran out of green before the $2,495 machine could go into full production.

The Shamrock's design required the rear axle to be lowered to change the tires.

The Shamrock's design required the rear axle to be lowered to change the tires. (Shamrock)

According to Hagerty, just eight are known to have been built, but legend has it as many as 60 made it off the line before it was shut down.

Either way, count yourself lucky if you ever see one, they’re as rare as a four-leaf clover.