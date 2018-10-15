Gone in 30 seconds: Old-school thieves make off with $75,000 car

High-tech car thefts facilitated by remote keys have become more and more common in recent years, but some crooks still take the direct approach.

Security camera footage shot from the driveway of a home in Birmingham, England, last week caught a trio of criminals breaking into a home, grabbing the keys and making off with a $75,000 Audi SUV in about 30 seconds.

The helmeted hoods are seen pulling up to the detached house on two motorcycles, knocking opened the door with three swift kicks, then disappearing inside as they search for the keys.

They emerge seconds later. One gets into the car, while the other two hop on the bikes, then they all pull away.

The Audi’s owner, Tim Ward, told SWNS he was visiting his son nearby when he got a text from the car’s security system alerting him that it had been stolen. He’d only owned it for about six weeks.

"Fortunately no one was in the house at the time. I honestly think they would've still broken in if we were in and God knows what would've happened," Ward, 49, said.

Ward had fitted the car with a tracking device, however, and police were able to find it about five miles away. It was scratched and dented and damaged inside, apparently as the thieves tried to remove the transmitter.

The married father of one was dismayed by the experience.

"I'm in two minds of having it back now if it's going to attract that type of person,” Ward said.

"It feels like even if you work hard — you can't enjoy nice things.”

Police have not yet named any suspects in the case.

