GM denied tariff exemption for China-made Buick SUV

General Motors has been denied a requested tariff exemption for the one model it currently imports from China, the Buick Envision.

Reuters reported that the office of the U.S. Trade Representative informed the automaker of the decision on May 29, which keeps in effect the 25 percent tariff that went into effect in July.

GM began importing the Envision in 2016 and sold 30,000 last year, but sales were down 21 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

The Envision starts at $33,190 and Buick hasn’t raised the suggested retail price to cover the added expense of the levy, in fact it is offering various incentives as high as $5,000.

Buick built over one million cars in China in 2018 and argued in its request that it doesn’t sell enough Envisions in the U.S. to move production here.

GM had also been importing the Cadillac CT6 Plug-In from China, but discontinued the model in the U.S. at the end of last year. Volvo is the only other automaker that was selling Chinese-made cars the time the tariff was imposed and has since shifted production of U.S.-bound XC60 SUVs to Europe.

Buick hasn't yet officially announced that there will be a 2020 Envision, but dealers have reportedly been notified that one is on the way and it was mentioned in a release on the new South Korean-made 2020 Encore GX being added to the lineup.