GM to build 30,000 ventilators for national stockpile through $489.4 million contract under Defense Production Act

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

General Motors has signed a $489.4 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile under the terms of the Defense Production Act invoked by President Trump.

HHS said GM is scheduled to deliver 6,132 of the Ventec Life Systems-designed VOCSN critical care ventilators by June 1 and the entire supply by the end of August. The agency will then deploy the devices across the country as needed.

GM has already begun to retool its automotive electronics factory in Kokomo, Ind., to manufacture the ventilators and plans to begin production in mid-April using paid-volunteer UAW employees, who will be working under safety measures that include social distancing, the use of protective equipment and increased sanitization of the facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The price being paid for each ventilator comes to $16,300, which is below the estimated retail price of $18,000, according to Ventec. GM CEO Mary Barra had previously said that GM would be manufacturing the units at cost, but the specific details of the contract have not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates