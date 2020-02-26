German Tesla Model 3 driver caught stealing electricity from the police

Talk about range anxiety.

A Tesla driver in Germany was recently busted for stealing electricity … from the police.

Autobild reports that the 48-year-old was passing through the city of Mettemann when he realized he didn’t have enough juice left to reach his destination 80 km away and couldn’t locate a public charging station, despite several being located in the nearby area. German versions of the Model 3 are rated at 409 km to 560 km per charge.

So he pulled into a construction site instead and plugged the car into an outlet inside of a portable toilet, according to the cops.

Little did he know, the site was for a new police command center going up next to headquarters and equipped with an alarm that he tripped when he pulled in.

Police soon responded and charged him with trespassing and Entziehung elektrischer Energie, or unauthorized withdrawal of electricity.

Of course, the construction site isn't the only one in Germany right now. Tesla has begun preparing a plot of land outside Berlin where it plans to open a factory to build Model 3s for European sales next year.

