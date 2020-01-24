German auto club stops fighting Autobahn speed limits

If you have a need for speed, you might want to book a trip to Germany soon.

The country’s largest automobile association, ADAC, has announced that it will longer resist efforts to have a speed limit imposed across Germany’s Autobahn highway network.

The club has long been a bulwark against efforts from safety and environmental activists to have restrictions imposed.

But The Local reports that the automobile club is "no longer fundamentally" against the idea of introducing a general speed limit.

"The discussion about the introduction of a general speed limit on motorways is being conducted emotionally and is polarizing among members," ADAC Vice President for Traffic, Gerhard Hillebrand said.

"That's why the ADAC is currently not committing itself to a stance."

However, he added that it may take a position again if a comprehensive study of the effects of speed limits on the road network is conducted.

Last October, the German parliament overwhelmingly rejected a measure that would place a maximum 130 kmh (81 mph) limit on the Autobahn, by a vote of 498 to 126.

Approximately 70 percent the Autobahn's 8,000 miles of roads currently has no permanent speed limit, although temporary restrictions are sometimes imposed due to road conditions.

