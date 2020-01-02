Gang of motorcycle thieves rip door off garage to steal bike as security camera rolls

How many crooks does it take to steal a motorcycle?

Six bike robbers were caught on camera ripping a garage door completely off a home to get to the pricey BMW motorcycle behind it. The incident took place in Billston, U.K., just after midnight on Dec. 29.

Video shows the gang arriving on motorcycles and approaching the home wearing helmets and masks.

When one fails to break in using a large bolt cutter, they start banging and yanking at the door until it comes loose and allows them to pull it off completely.

The man with the bolt cutters slams them into the two cars parked in the driveway for no apparent reason as the others roll the BMW S 1000 RR, which is worth around $17,000 new, out of the garage to the street.

They then get on their bikes and ride away as one pushes the stolen vehicle, just as a car comes down the street. West Midlands Police tell SWNS two men were arrested in connection with the crime, but one was released on bail as the investigation continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP