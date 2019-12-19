Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

What the frunk? Ford patent reveals electric F-150's clever cargo bay

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ford F-150's shocking secret revealedVideo

Electric Ford F-150's shocking secret revealed

Ford is working on an electric F-150 pickup that will be going on sale in a couple of years, but its powertrain isn't the only thing that makes it special. A prototype spotted on public roads reveals it may also have a fully-independent suspension.

It looks like Ford’s electric F-150 might have some cool junk in its trunk. That is to say: its frunk.

(Ford)

A new Ford patent discovered by Car And Driver lays out the design for a storage compartment under the hood of an electric vehicle where an internal combustion engine would normally be. The idea is to repurpose the space when both types of powertrains are offered in a common body, the way the battery-powered F-150 is expected to share a platform with conventional models.

(Ford)

The design described allows access to the compartment by either opening the hood or flipping down the front panel that replaces the grille. There’s lighting inside and two bins that can be slid forward for easy access, the front connected to the rear by a hinge that allows it to swing to the side so it doesn’t have to be completely removed for someone to reach into the rear one.

(Bollinger Motors)

The upcoming B2 electric pickup from startup Bollinger Motors features a similar design, but without the innovative bins. Instead, there’s a pass-through into the cabin that allows for long items to be loaded the full length of the vehicle.

(Ford)

Ford has not commented on the patent and so far has only revealed a prototype electric F-150 built with the current body style, while the production version will likely be introduced when the all-new next generation goes on sale, likely in 2021.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu