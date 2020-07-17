Fox News Virtual Auto Show: YOUR Ford Broncos

Not everyone can get together these days, so Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

All the buzz is about the new 2021 Ford Bronco these days, but the old ones were pretty cool.

The one's submitted for this week's Fox News Virtual Auto Show are outstanding, but why are so many of them so clean? Take those bad boys off-road!

We've posted a few of our favorites below so you can chat about them in the comments, and don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

(NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online production based on a timely event and in no way a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company.)