Fox News wants to see YOUR convertibles for our Virtual Car Show

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Car Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience. Since Memorial Day means summer is on the way, this week's theme is CONVERTIBLES. Just respond to the Twitter post below to take part.

Classics, customs, amazing finds … we’ll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to see and discuss.

