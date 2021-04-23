Fox Nation riding with Corey LaJoie in NASCAR Talladega Cup Series race

Corey LaJoie is bringing the Fox Nation to Alabama.

The Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver will be behind the wheel of the Fox Nation-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 25.

"It looks sweet," LaJoie said of the red, white and blue livery.

LaJoie has already driven a digital version of it during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational that was held Wednesday on a virtual version of Talladega and said he appreciates the effort Fox Nation is putting into the partnership.

"A lot of people just put their name on the car and they don’t do anything to activate it and they don’t see a whole lot of traction from it, but it seems like there’s a lot of cool things we’re doing on social media and the Pro Invitational, stuff like that has really pumped this thing up pretty good," LaJoie said.

LaJoie likes his chances for a strong performance at Talladega, too. All four of his top 10 Cup Series finishes have come on superspeedways, including a seventh-place showing at Talladega in 2019.

"Talladega is certainly one, with a small team, we certainly circle because, you know, you can get up in the draft and there’s obviously a couple of wrecks that you try to dodge and be there at the end. So it gives smaller teams a chance to get up there and compete for a win," he said.

The Geico 500 is being held without practice or qualifying, due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and LaJoie has been assigned the 26th starting spot for the race.

Points leader Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to pick up his first win of the season on Sunday, and followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, according to Fox Bet.

Viewers can tune in Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox to catch the Geico 500. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.